3 intense thriller web series you can watch over the weekend

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The weekend is here and along with it your exciting plans with friends and family, simply lazing around or maybe a bit of both, ideally. For those moments which you spend lounging around and stuck to your bed while the AC cools you down, we have some recommendations to keep you engaged.

YouTube Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

In case you haven’t seen them already, these are three thriller web series that are sure to keep you wanting for more.

Reacher

First adapted for the theatres starring Tom Cruise, Jack Reacher (2012) and its sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) introduced movie goers to the no nonsense, efficient former military policeman who is an expert at eliminating dangerous criminals. The web series on Amazon named Reacher was released on Amazon Prime Video last month, and is based on Lee Child’s novel Killing Floor (1997). Jack Reacher is played by the towering hunk Alan Ritchson, who will remind retro action fans of Arnold Schwarzenegger due to his sheer size and musculature.

In the Amazon series, Reacher is passing through the fictional town of Margrave, Georgia, and gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy. The action scenes in the movie are worth a watch, especially a night home attack sequence which ends up in a blood stained swimming pool.

The Fame Game

The Netflix series created by Sri Rao and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli has been produced by Karan Johar and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The thriller stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul and is about a Bollywood actress named Anamika Anand who goes missing one night after attending a high profile Bollywood party.

An excellent depiction of what life behind the limelight is like, Madhuri portrays the role of an A-lister with effortless ease. One can make parallels to various real life actors who resemble Anamika Anand, an actor who has managed to survive for over 30 years while most of her co-actors could not. It’s good to see Sanjay Kapoor as Nikhil More, her husband and a Bollywood producer, revealing the complexities of being in the film industry and making films. Manav Kaul as Manish Khanna, Madhuri’s favourite co-star is intense and shows a superstar who has a fantastic house, but one without a family.

But the one area which Fame Game touches upon in a way no one else has before are the topics of mental health, bipolar disorder, star kids and sexual orientations.

Rajshri Deshpande as Shobha Trivedi, the police officer investigating Anamika's case is absolutely stellar in an environment where she is surrounded my males. Although the cast is full of convincing performances, special mention must be made of Gagan Arora as Madhav, who plays Anamika’s obsessed fan, and reminds us of what a psychotic but toned down Shah Rukh Khan from his Darr days might have been like in the current scenario.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, streaming on Netflix is a romantic crime thriller with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles. If you remember the film Chaahat (1996) directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Naseerudin Shah, well, this is based on the same premise of a woman obsessively in love with a man who does not desire her.

Singh as the obsessive lover is brilliant, with Bhasin effectively showing us his steady downfall as he is sucked into circumstances he has no control over. Saurabh Shukla as Singh’s powerful politician father gives a glimpse in to the kind of worrying influence politicians can wield. Surya Sharma as Bhasin’s immoral but loyal friend is lovable while Arunoday Singh plays a brooding character which I’d rather not reveal for the ones who haven’t seen the series.