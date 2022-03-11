100ms Raises $20 Million In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Video conferencing tech startup100ms was successful in securing a total of $20 million in Series A round. The investments was led by investment firm Alpha Wave Incubation, which is backed0 by DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform and managed by Alpha Wave Global. The round also saw participation from Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe, along with participation from existing investors Accel and Strive.vc.

Built by the team that created live video infrastructure powering billions of minutes a day at Facebook and Disney+Hotstar, 100ms claims to use less than 10x lines of application code than any other fully customisable video platform.

“Building and managing video infrastructure at scale is a non-trivial problem for most organizations,” said Kshitij Gupta, CEO at 100ms and former VP, engineering at Disney-Hotstar. “Our goal is to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to deliver deeper-than-physical live video experiences within their products in less than half-dozen lines of code.”

On the investment, Anirudh Singh, managing director at Falcon Edge's Alpha Wave Incubation, said, “By abstracting the complexities of video streaming, 100ms has created a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use product for companies to be able to add high-end, live engagement tools in a cost-effective manner. The market for this is global and through its differentiated GTM, 100ms is poised to be the market leader in this space.”

The company, which was founded in 2020, services customers like WhiteHat Jr, Circle, Paytm Insider, Frontrow, Kutumb and recently announced it has witnessed over 20 times growth in usage metrics over the last quarter. With this round of funding, the company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours.