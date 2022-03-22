Get a Limited-Time Deal on a Massive Amount of Cloud Backup
Degoo Premium is on sale with some extra coupons.
Entrepreneurs rely on all kinds of technology to help them run their businesses more effectively. From communication apps and social media managers to project management software and CRMs, tech can make or break your business. Especially if you're scaling your marketing and you don't have the right tools to manage your digital assets. With so many images, videos, files, and more to keep track of, you could easily find your assets getting siloed and becoming exceedingly difficult to find and work with. And if something catastrophic happens to your hard drive? You may find yourself starting back at square one.
That's why cloud backup is so important and right now is a great time to invest because Degoo Premium is available for an extra discounted price.
The Degoo Cloud gives you a massive amount of supremely secured backup space from which to manage and share your files with ease. With 10TB, 15TB, 25TB, 35TB, and 50TB lifetime plans available, it offers solutions for enterprises of any size. You can perform backups to all of your devices, replicate your backup as you perform it, and automatically keep your backup up-to-date thanks to automatic file detection. All of these features make Degoo seamless and secure to use, ensuring your entire digital life is protected and current. Plus, if you ever need to share anything, you can do so with easily shareable links to files or folders.
Degoo is offering a variety of deals right now. See what's best for your business:
- Get a Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for $79.99 (reg. $3,600) with promo code SAVE20NOW.
- Get a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription (15TB) for $127.49 (reg. $4,230) with promo code SAVINGS15.
- Get a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription (25TB) for $169.99 (reg. $7,200) with promo code SAVINGS15.
- Get a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription (35TB) for $212.49 (reg. $10,800) with promo code SAVINGS15.
- Get a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription (50TB) for $254.99 (reg. $14,400) with promo code SAVINGS15.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
What the Theranos Story Teaches Us About the Dark Side of Personal Branding
-
Need a Business Idea? Here Are 55.
-
'Breakfast Club' Co-Host Angela Yee's Black-Owned Businesses Serve Up Community Support
-
4 Expert-Backed Strategies for Managing Anxiety
-
Here Are All the Ways You Can Help Ukraine
-
The Next Trillion-Dollar Business You Haven't Read About Yet
-
15 Ways to Be Awesome at Managing People