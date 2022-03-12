The Executive Selection: Reservoir

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Renowned for its retrograde dial configurations, French watchmaker Reservoir’s newest release is the Kanister, a collection inspired by the legendary 356 Speedster made by Porsche in the 1950s.

Reservoir

Similar to Speedster’s speedometer, the black dial, complete with pastel green minute indexes and white hands, is encased with a grade 5 titanium case, and displayed through sapphire crystal glass.

Presented on a leather strap, the hues include black with green stitching alongside santa red and havana leather. The timepiece is powered by a self-winding mechanical movement, offering a power reserve of 37 hours.

If you’re a fan of vintage automobiles, this timepiece will certainly catch your eye.

Related: The Executive Selection: Breitling