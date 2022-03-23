Khalifa Fund Launches Third Edition Of Venturist Entrepreneurship Spring Camp For Young Teenagers

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has opened registrations for its third Venturist Entrepreneurship Spring Camp to help develop entrepreneurial skills for 10 to 17-year-old students. The camp begins on March 28 and runs until April 7, 2022.

Initial applications will be open for 100 young students who are UAE residents and also meet the program’s other criteria, while an additional 100 students may also be accepted depending on the existing demand.

With a focus on encouraging young UAE residents to think outside the box, the Venturist Entrepreneurship Spring Camp 2022 is a program that helps students to build on their business ideas and also offers curated workshops and classes on a variety of topics, including business, marketing and public relations, innovation, logo design, prototyping, budget and finance, and business plan development.

Participants will also get to pitch their business ideas to a panel of entrepreneurs and other program representatives. “The key aim of the Venturist is to provide a high-quality camp that is specifically aimed towards youths who show an interest in enterprise,” said H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. “We want to encourage idea generation, collaboration, and create an acute understanding of what’s required to be successful in business. With the UAE’s focus on creating an ecosystem where young people can thrive, we believe this programme is equipping young people with the right skills and aptitude needed to thrive in the business world and go on to be the industry leaders of tomorrow.”

More information about the selection criteria and registration process can be found here.

