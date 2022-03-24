Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

MedisimVR, a med-tech start-up working in the field of healthcare simulation, has raised Rs. 3.5 crores in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Chennai Angels and Jana Balasubramaniam. The funds raised will be used for scaling up their product offering and adding more skill training content to their library.

Founded in 2017 by Sabarish Chandrasekaran and Adith Chinnaswami, MediSimVR aims to make comprehensive medical training available via simulation and virtual reality. They have been able to onboard almost 500 medical students in the last 4 months. The key product that they offer is the Virtual Reality based skill training platform which covers all the skills required in the MBBS curriculum.

On the investment, Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-Founder & CEO, MedisimVR, says, “The future healthcare workforce of India needs a futuristic training methodology and an alignment among visionary entities for rapid scaling up. At MediSimVR, we are excited to partner with IPV as we embark on this journey of change.”

Commenting on their investment, Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures says, “As we enter the 3rd of the pandemic, the benefits of technology and use cases have also changed with the evolution of the health tech landscape. MediSimVR has understood this need for the healthcare industry to move one notch higher and adapt to new age training technology for skilling medical students and healthcare professionals alike. We find MediSimVR as a purpose driven brand in addition to being a disruptive business idea.”