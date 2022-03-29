Indian-Origin Entrepreneur From UK Wins The Apprentice Reality Show

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Harpreet Kaur, a 30-year-old Indian origin entrepreneur based in Northern England, prevailed over 16 other contenders to win an investment of GBP 250,000 in The Apprentice, a popular UK reality television show.

Harpreet was competing with entrepreneurs from different parts of Britain, which included another Indian-origin entrepreneur, Akshay Thakrar. This was the 16th edition of the BBC show. Harpreet runs a range of dessert parlours called Oh So Yum! As she was announced as the winner, she said how overwhelmed she was, saying, “Lost for words that I’ve won the BBC Apprentice. But I’m so excited for this new chapter with Oh So Yum! Thank you to everyone who showed their support.”

Harpreet, who had described herself as a ‘born leader, fearless and funny’, is a British Punjabi who grew up in Birmingham. Her family has a convenience store in Huddersfield, where she would help out, balancing her work and studies before starting her first dessert shop, partnering with her sister, Gurvinder. She had entered the show in order to expand her desserts venture which is in West Yorkshire, wanting to make it a leading brand in the UK.

Every week a task was given to the contestants over a course of 12 weeks. The show is helmed by business tycoon Lord Sugar, who would decide which contestant did not make the cut at the end of each episode. According to the show’s format, the entrepreneurs are divided into two teams, and compete against each other, while being supervised by renowned businesswoman Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, a past winner of the show. As their task is completed, each team heads to the boardroom to narrate their experiences and find out who has won.