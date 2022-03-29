GOQii Raises $10 Million From Animoca Brands, Plans To launch Health Metaverse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

GOQii Inc, on Tuesday, announced to have raised $10 million in an extended Series C equity round of funding from Animoca Brands. GOQii will collaborate with Animoca Brands and its ecosystem companies and projects to develop various offerings that leverage blockchain tokens and gamification in preventive healthcare. GOQii’s existing investors include Mitsui, funds managed by Mega Delta, DSG Consumer Partners, Galaxy Digital, Denlow Investment Trust, Edelweiss, Cheetah Mobile, GWC, Ratan Tata, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Pravin Gandhi, Amit Singhal and others.

“Animoca Brands is one of the most prestigious names when it comes to gamification and blockchain. Web 3.0 is going to change the way companies interact with consumers. This investment from Animoca Brands and the close partnership will help GOQii bring best-of-class products to consumers and further keep them motivated to #betheforce in their journey of fitness,” said Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii

The launch of India’s National Digital Health Mission, India is set to bring healthcare into the digital sphere. GOQii’s metaverse is committed to driving innovation within the healthcare industry, as the company seeks to address the complex challenges of healthcare accessibility and affordability. Consumers will receive a virtual token, which powers the GOQii metaverse ecosystem that incentivizes healthy behaviors and gamified fitness actions. These tokens can then be used to unlock products, services, purchase NFTs, participate in special events and game modes, and access curated and discounted health-focused goods, medical services and insurance products, according to a statement by the company.

“GOQii has built a platform that leverages the power of gamification to make the preventive healthcare journey enjoyable for the masses, and we look forward to leveraging its synergies with OliveX and other companies in our portfolio,” said Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder, Animoca Brands.

GOQii is a smart tech-enabled healthcare platform that brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem to its users. GOQii has been a pioneer in bringing evolving technologies in the field of preventive healthcare. Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with an extensive portfolio of over 170 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects contributing to building the open metaverse.