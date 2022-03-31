NFT Game Cross the Ages Raises $12 Million in Round Backed by Ubisoft and Animoca

Blockchain-based trading card game Cross the Ages today announced a $12 million seed round that includes support from industry giants such as video game publisher and Hong Kong-based metaverse investor Animoca Brands .

This seed round was also supported by Polygon , a network of layer 2 solutions, and Sebastien Borget , the co-founder of decentralized metaverse game The Sandbox .

Cross the Ages is a sci-fi fantasy digital card game inspired by a free book series of the same name, which also offers its players physical cards.

The co-founders of Cross the Ages , which describes itself as a “mobile game first,” include president and serial crypto entrepreneur Christophe de Courson, as well as CEO Sami Chlagou, who has developed games like Guns of Mercy and Finding Teddy for consoles and mobile platforms and PC.

Cross the Ages will launch a beta version of the game in late May, with digital and physical cards scheduled for June. The developers plan to implement various decentralized finance (DeFi) elements within the game soon after, such as yield farming to earn rewards.

"Sami's vision for Cross the Ages, around creating an innovative, multi-dimensional entertainment format that players can participate in and own, between books, trading cards in physical and formats, and , is truly unique." " , the investor Borget said in a statement.

For its part, investor Ubisoft, which is the largest publisher of traditional video games, is currently making moves in the crypto gaming space. Hence his interest in investing in Cross the Ages . Ubisoft also invested in Animoca Brands last October.

With this capital, the development team will seek to grow and preserve the talent that exists in the company, as well as in the development of marketing plans.

It should be noted that Cross the Ages also plans to add metaverse elements to the game by 2023, where developers and artists can create new cities and games.