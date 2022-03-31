Are We Ready To Transform Lives With AI?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is easily one of the most trending topics today: be it in the area of process automation for enterprises or its demand in the job market. Real-time data always is the driving force of any company in this era of digital transformation. Ushered into existence with the sole objective of making systems ‘SMART’ and our lives ‘SIMPLE', the prominence of AI is pretty evident considering the massive rate at which it is being incorporated across industries.

According to IDC, the amount of data generated globally by 2025 would reach 175 zettabytes, a staggering 430 per cent growth over the 33 zettabytes generated in 2018. In the coming years, the ability of AI to automate and augment jobs currently performed by humans will have the largest impact on business. AI gives efficient data in its raw form for generating in-depth business insights that improve existing company operations and open up new revenue streams. As a result, enterprises must install AI-powered BI platforms in order to make use of business intelligence tools' smart features.

Needless to say, it has paved the way for dynamic changes at the workplace and in personal life, by automating a host of processes and activities that seemed either impossible or took considerably longer to execute traditionally. Given the rapid growth of the AI industry, it's not surprising that the need for and demand for professionals and experts would skyrocket in the coming years. Here’re some trends that I’m certain will shape the overall AI landscape for individuals, organisations, governments, and the world at large!

AI In the Workplace

Transforming governments: AI is capable of drastically changing public administration, but are governments ready for it? Understanding and evaluating both the risks and opportunities of this technology is vital. Role-playing and gamification could be the key to public servants analyzing complex cases, coming up with better solutions, and gaining a deeper understanding of autonomous systems.

AI-enabled world: We are witnessing significantly higher levels of AI adoption in several verticals such as manufacturing, financial industry, retail, government, and IT. If we consider the ongoing trends, the enterprise workforce by the year 2040 will be almost unrecognisable. Imagine a workforce of AI workers that can work across functions, automating the entire enterprise with utmost precision and accuracy at each level!

Impenetrable cybersecurity with AI: Cybersecurity is supposed to go beyond human intervention, and AI is capable of transitioning it impeccably. Machine learning and AI are essential for information security since they are designed to analyze a colossal amount of data sets in just a short time. An AI cybersecurity officer can be the solution to security breaches, otherwise impossible to be tackled.

Metaverse: Meta has embarked on a whole new journey to provide a three-dimensional reality that the tech industry has lauded. It will be able to run the subsequent generation of sophisticated AI algorithms successfully. Users will be able to leverage ultrafast gaming and communicate in a foreign language seamlessly; well, who doesn't want that?

Low-code and no-code AI: Building AI solutions typically requires time, effort, and a certain degree of expertise. But with low-code and no-code AI platforms, it’s possible to build robust AI-powered solutions with minimal or no coding – low to no-code is the future, and the future is here!

AI In Our Personal Lives

Autonomous vehicles are on the rise! According to Statista, by 2025, the autonomous vehicle market will be worth some $400 billion, globally. Though the market penetration for autonomous vehicles remains low so far, it’s expected to mature significantly in the years to come. With major players including Tesla, Google, Ford, and others testing the self-driving tech and some even launching their products in certain markets, say Waymo (Google’s subsidiary for autonomous driving) opening their ‘robotaxi’ service certain areas of the US: autonomous vehicles are sure to rule the road in the years to come.

Addressing climate change: With the peril of climate change at an all-time high, AI is increasingly being seen as a way to mitigate its effect with an accurate prediction mechanism particularly helpful in the areas of agriculture, weather forecast, supply and demand of renewables, and more. Based on research and predictions by experts, AI is sure to be the technology that will be a key contributor to building sustainable and pollution-free smart cities soon.

Wearable AI: When incorporated in wearable tech, what AI does to transform the way wearables work is that it puts intelligence in the data that the devices fetch – called actionable intelligence! From learning wearer's speech patterns and vitals to analyzing and generating warning signals based on their tone and mood – wearable AI is making it all seem easy and is expected to become an integral part of the fitness and healthcare industry in near future.

Reshaping drive-through restaurants: AI-powered voice ordering systems are being considered by restaurants for their accuracy and faster processing which results in considerably higher profitability and a consistent as well as enhanced customer experience. You might not be talking to a human when you shout into a drive-through ordering box next time!

Conclusion

A significant surge in the automated and supercomputing era has redefined how we as humans perceive reality. AI knows no bounds, and its rampant application in a plethora of business processes today vindicates the fact that it has become an indispensable part of the present and future generations. The only question is, "Are We Ready?”

Would you like it if AI took away all your privacy and made all your decisions for you?

When it comes to stopping climate change, what are you willing to sacrifice?

Are our minds becoming lazier and dumber if machines become smarter, which they will with AGI and sorting?