Singapore-based Aquariux Fintech Gets Kelvin Chia As CEO

Singapore-based financial technology company Aquariux announced the appointment of Kelvin Chia as chief executive officer. Aquariux is a financial technology company delivering software solutions as a service. The solution suite includes trading, payments and remittance of traditional and digital assets.

Kelvin Chia, CEO, Aquariux

Chia started his career at the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as a clearing house associate in 2010. After his brief one year engagement with SGX, he moved to CQG Inc. as a regional sales manager, where he worked for four years. He took a small 10 month hiatus from his work at CQG, when he joined Stellar trading systems as Head, APAC.

He re-joined CQG in 2016 as the sales director for APAC region and was elevated to the position of General Manager, China, in 2018. ). Chia established QST and CQG’s business in China and provided access to China’s commodity futures trading for international buy and sell-side market participants.

Quitting CQG in 2020, Chia ventured into investments and advisory for about two years before taking up the CEO role at Aquarix.

“The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)’s stance on providing a comprehensive framework for regulating the digital assets industry in Singapore has further instilled confidence for companies operating in the digital asset industry establishing their footprints here, especially those in STO exchanges, digital custody and OTC trading firms,” Kelvin commented. “Aquariux aspires to be an integral part of this digital economy and we want to bridge traditional financial technology with web3 based solutions.”

“We strongly believe that the modern digitalisation effect will accelerate in the next 3 years and migration to web3-based solutions for financial institutions will become common practice thereafter. Aquariux is positioned to best support this migration of traditional technology applications to web3,” he added.

Incorporated in October 2020 and with Kelvin’s appointment, Aquariux secured a SGD 3mil pre-seed investment led by private investors. With the funding, Aquariux is looking to expand their current team of over 30 employees both locally and abroad. In addition to the solutions and services they provide in the capital markets technology field, Aquariux is also developing software projects in digital payments, digital remittance and regulatory technology (RegTech)