Wagr Raises INR 4.2 Crore Led By Inflection Point Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wagr, a pet care app, has raised INR 4.2 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures and IvyCap Ventures. The round also saw participation from Stanford Angels and Ashish Sharma (MD, Innoven Capital). The funds will be used to expand the pet products available on its e-commerce platform and scale the scope of vet consultations and healthcare offerings. The company will also be expanding its team and scaling up its customer acquisition efforts.

Pexels

With the aim to provide everything a pet parent needs in a digital, personalized manner, Wagr offers several products and services such as veterinary video consultations within 15 minutes, an e-commerce store for pet products like food, treats, grooming and accessories, a pet care guide, a pet parent community and a location and fitness tracker for dogs.

“Over the years, especially post 2020, there has been a significant rise in pet parents across the country. For pet parents, the pets are like family members and hence the growth in this space is exponential. We see this market to continue its growth momentum, added with the D2C push in the segment,” said Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

“We at Wagr want you to be the best possible pet parent you can be and help you keep your pet safe, fit, healthy, and happy. Keeping that as our goal, we are building a pet care platform that personalizes products and services based on your pet’s unique characteristics and behaviors. The pet industry has been growing rapidly for over a decade, but the pandemic has brought it to the forefront. We intend to lead the way in digitizing the industry and making easy, affordable and fulfilling pet care products and services available to all pet parents in India,” Siddharth Darbha, co-founder, Wagr

Wagr’s hero product is a tech-enabled location and fitness tracker, which helps pet parents track their pet’s whereabouts, alerts them if lost and monitors their activity levels and daily walks.