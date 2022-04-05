Vested Finance Raises $12 Million In Series A

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vested Finance, a California-headquartered online investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US stock market, has raised $12 million in Series A funding. Ayon Capital led the round while the company received continued support from existing investors Tenoneten, Ovo Fund, Wedbush Ventures, IPV and Upscale.

Vested has partnered with more than 35 partners including brokers, fintechs, and wealth management firms in India, including the likes of Axis Securities, Kuvera, Angel Broking, and 5Paisa. The company also offers easy-to-understand content on the US markets on its platform to help customers make informed investment decisions

“Today, the location where we are born determines the kind of wealth creation opportunities we get access to and that is unfair. Most of our portfolios lack global diversification. We want to enable investors across the globe to access global wealth creation opportunities in an easy and cost-effective manner. The growth that we have seen over the years is testimony to the interest of Indian investors in investing in the US markets. We want to use the funds to scale our team globally and expand our product suite to launch complementary products in the cross-border space while continuing to grow the core US investing user base,” said Viram Shah, co-founder & CEO, Vested Finance.

“For Ayon, leading this new round was an easy decision. The team is committed to their mission of making diverse markets accessible to Indian investors. Moreover, they have a strong culture and have shown their ability to be creative on the strategy side and execute with discipline. Vested is an integral part of Ayon's plan to provide a diversified suite of products for the large and growing Indian investor community to preserve and build their wealth,” Rahul Pagidipati, managing partner of Ayon Capital.

Vested Finance has processed more than $250 million in transactions in 2021 and also tripled the deposits on the platform in 2021. The company’s global team is based across India, USA, and Canada. Some of the other product features include instant account opening, Vests or curated portfolios that comprise stocks and/or ETFs and easy tax filing based on Indian tax laws.