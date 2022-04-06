Varun Dhawan Invests In Curefoods

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is the new face of EatFit – the largest brand under Curefoods. The actor has also invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

Varun Dhawan Twitter

Curefoods, is a Cloud kitchen company housing brands like EatFit, Frozen Bottle, CakeZone and Great Indian Khichdi.

Dhawan’s investment in Curefoods coincides with the launch of its multi-brand D2C food ordering platform. The platform is aimed at providing direct access to popular brands under Curefoods. It will also play a role in inculcating sustainable food ordering habits by promoting its food subscription options.

“Varun is passionate about food while also being a strong believer in eating healthy and being fit. He exudes positive energy and immense warmth which make him such a huge hit among his fans. Our intention behind having him as the face of EatFit is to tie in these aspects of his personality with our own brand persona. Having him as an investor adds another level to our association with him. His belief in our capabilities and vision really encourages us further to scale greater heights,” said Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods.

“The intersection of food and lifestyle has always been an area that excites me. In an age where the need for an active healthy lifestyle is more pronounced than ever, food – especially healthy food – definitely requires more attention. I strongly resonate with Curefoods and Eatfit's mission to provide access to multiple food categories while featuring healthy options. I look for the same while eyeing my fitness goals. As such, I am beyond excited to endorse the team as an investor and brand ambassador. I can't wait to show the audience some of the great campaigns we have worked upon,” said Varun Dhawan.

Curefoods was founded by Ankit Nagori. It commenced its operations in 2020 and has over 150 kitchens that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 15 cities in India.