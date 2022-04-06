Carlos Slim Helú is still the richest man in Latin America

Forbes magazine released the list of the richest people in the world and Carlos Slim Helú , the owner of the América Móvil, Telmex and Grupo Carso telecommunications group, is once again present as the richest man in Latin America . According to the publication, the businessman has a fortune of $81.2 billion dollars and ranks thirteenth in the ranking that the publication makes each year.

Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

In 2021, the Mexican businessman of Lebanese origin occupied the twelfth position with a fortune of $62.8 billion dollars. In other words, from one year to the next, Slim increased his fortune by 42% (or $18.4 billion dollars), despite the difficulties of a world plagued by wars and pandemics.

Carlos Slim first appeared on the list in 1991 with a fortune of $1.7 billion. In 2014, it ranked first on the list with a list of $54 billion dollars and unseating Bill Gates who headed it for 14 years.

Other Latinos and the top of the list

According to the list, the second richest man in Latin America is Germán Larrea , owner of the Grupo México mining company, with a fortune of $30.8 billion and occupying position 45. Chilean Iris Fontbona and her family, owners of the consortium business Lukšić Group , ranks 67th with assets of $22.8 billion.

Eleven other Mexicans, 60 Brazilians, six Argentines, six Chileans (in addition to Fontbona), four Colombians, three Peruvians, two Uruguayans and one Venezuelan also appear in the ranking.

The richest men in the world according to the list are:

Elon Musk (Tesla and Space X): $219 billion Jeff Bezos (Amazon): $171 billion Bernard Arnault and his family: $158 billion dollars Bill Gates (Microsoft): $129 billion Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway): $118 billion Larry Page (Google): $111 billion Sergei Brin (Google): $107 billion Larry Ellison (Oracle): $106 billion Steve Ballmer (Microsoft): $91.4 billion Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries): $90.7 billion Gautam Adani (Adani Group): $90 billion Michael Bloomberg (Bloomberg LP): $82 billion Carlos Slim Helú (América Móvil): $81.2 billion

This list is based on stock prices and currency exchange rates as of March 11, 2022 and net values may vary from day to day.