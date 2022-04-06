A survey confirms what we thought: TikTok is the favorite social network of teenagers

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta have done everything possible to remain the kings of social media platforms and although numerically they have succeeded (according to Statista , WhatsApp and are among the five networks with the most users) there is a player that bothers them : TikTok . The social network, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance , has had impressive growth in recent years (the application was downloaded 850 million times in 2020), has been able to position itself above all among the younger audience and has shown that it has much more to offer you superfluous content.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Meta has tried to make Instagram the favorite social network of teenagers, but according to a study conducted by the company Piper Sandler , it has not been successful. The survey answered by 7,100 teenagers in the United States between March 16 and 22, 2022 shows that TikTok is the favorite social network with 33% of mentions, followed by with 31% and Instagram with 22%. Only 3% of those surveyed mentioned Facebook as their favorite network and 2% .

According to the survey, Gen Z youth spend an average of 4.2 hours daily using social media platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg has referred to TikTok repeatedly. According to Bloomberg in a virtual meeting in which he recently participated virtually, he mentioned that the company is facing an “unprecedented” level of competition.

The young public is essential for any platform, because unlike adults, they have not yet selected their favorite brands and are more receptive to advertising messages.

Some other data from the survey

The Piper Sandler survey not only presents data on the use of social networks, but also on consumption habits in different areas.

Teens' favorite clothing brands include: Nike (30%), American Eagle (7%) and Lulemon (5%). Among cosmetic brands: CeraVe (41%), Cetaphil (8%) and The Ordinary (6%). Footwear brands: Nike (60%), Converse (8%) and Adidas (8%). Bag brands: Coach (17%), Michael Kors (15%) and Louis Vuitton (14%).

The favorite celebrities are Ryan Reynolds and Zendaya and the topics that concern them the most are Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the environment.