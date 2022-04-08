The Mexican 50 peso bill is the most beautiful in the world!
It was recognized by the International Bank Note Society in a contest in which more than 100 banknotes from different parts of the world participated.
The note has a value of $50 Mexican pesos and is the winner of the Banknote of the Year award granted by the International Bank Note Society (IBNS) . On the front of the banknote it shows the "Teocalli de la Guerra Sagrada", a monolith that shows the moment in which an eagle perches on a nopal with a snake in its beak; It is about the founding scene of the great Tenochtitlán , where Mexico City is currently located. On the reverse, the ecosystem of rivers and lakes of Xochimilco , and the image of an axolotl , a species of salamander that retains its larval features until adulthood and is only found in the lake complex located south of Mexico City.
The IBNS explained that of the more than 100 new banknotes launched worldwide during 2021, only 20 were considered attractive enough to be nominated. The Mexican note surpassed in the last stage the 200 dobras note from São Tomé and Príncipe, which obtained second place and which shows on one side the leader of the slave rebellion, Rei Amador, and on the other some butterflies, a bird and a flower.
The award-winning bill was issued by the Bank of Mexico for the first time in 2018 and corresponds to the G series. The reasons for national pride are printed in vertical format.
In third place there was a tie between the 10,000 colones bill from Costa Rica (which shows the abolition of the army on the front and the sloth on the back) and the 50 pound from England (which shows Queen Elizabeth II in a side and Alan Turing, who cracked the Nazi code of World War II and was a precursor to modern computing).
Here you can see the winning tickets:
First place: Mexico
Second place: São Tomé and Príncipe
Third place: Costa Rica
Third place: England
