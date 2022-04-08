Rocky Bhai's KGF Avatars Become Fastest Selling NFT Token

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The KGF fandom keeps on expanding, with the latest activity being the introduction of the KGFverse, where the fans of Yash can experience the world of Rocky Bhai in the metaverse. The craze for the film is such that KGF 2 has already started breaking barriers before its release, with Rocky Bhai’s avatars becoming the fastest selling NFTs, with 1000 NFT tokens being sold in India.

A scene from the movie trailer

But what exactly is the KGFverse? It is a digital avatar based universe for Yash’s fans. They are building a virtual environment where there are all sorts of exciting games and activities. Fans can be part of this in various ways, starting with owning tokens of El-Dorado (the book on which the movie franchise is based). That shall give them access to props, avatars and different memorabilia from the movie. These members shall also get surprise airdrops, access to other NFTs and invites to in-person events related to the movie.

KGF Chapter 2 isn’t the first movie to have its own metaverse version, previously the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and Rudra starring Ajay Devgn also had their respective metaverse versions. KGF: Chapter 2 shall be releasing on April 14 and stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead.

Rocky Bhai has been one of the most successful heroes from filmdom in recent times, and fans are waiting for the release of the sequel with bated breath. The movie shall be releasing in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, the film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and AA Films.