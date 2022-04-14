Pratech Raises $3 Million Led by Sequoia India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pratech Brands has raised $3 million in Seed funding led by Sequoia India’s Surge to launch Hyugalife.

Hyugalife is building a one-stop destination for customers to consume educational content on wellbeing and nutrition, buy authentic products curated by renowned experts in health and wellness and receive personalized and assisted shopping.

Hyugalife will host over 1,000 brands across categories including women's health, ayurvedic and plant-based supplements, kids health, sports nutrition, vitamins, minerals and supplements, health foods and more.

“We believe that the health category is at the start of a meteoric rise in consumption. While preventive healthcare has recently gained momentum, there is still a long way to go in building conscious purchase in this category. We are thankful to Sequoia India’s Surge and our angel investors for their support in this journey,” said Sachin Parikh, CEO Pratech Brands.

“There are some incredible new brands in this space that are really solving consumer problems, but are unable to drive the right level of education with the consumer. We will be helping brands to distill and deliver accurate and easy to digest information, backed by experts,” said Anvi Shah, CEO, Hyugalife.

Hyugalife is housed under Pratech Brands - a digital-first retailer for health and home.