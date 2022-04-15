IPV logs 190% IRR For Investors

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), an angel investment platform, has announced 13 exits giving an internal rate of return (IRR) of 190 per cent to its investors. IPV with a total investment of over INR 360 crore has invested in 110-plus startups so far

Launched by Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal and Mitesh Shah in 2018, IPV has announced multiple exits from its 110-plus startups giving a return of over 8 times to its investors on an average. IPV invested INR 215 crore in 51 startups in 2021. The angel platform has partially and fully exited 13 startups last year.

“This could not have been possible without a sharp due diligence process which is our USP and focused engagement with our startup founders post investment. Among the 13 exits, we have a Unicorn exit which emerged as a multi-bagger for our investors,” said Vinay Bansal, founder CEO of IPV.

“Our vision with IPV is to make angel investment accessible to anyone who wants to invest in startups. We have stayed true to this vision and given returns which are way above the industry benchmarks. We are already seeing over 100 per cent growth m-o-m in our investor base which has crossed 6,600,” said Ankur Mittal, co-founder, IPV.

IPV has also exited (both partial and full) some of its other investments including Glamplus, QubeHealth, Truly Madly, Samosa Party, Card91, Phable, Hobspace, Pedagogy, Lebencare, Toch, Fitso and SoStronk.

IPV has also recently announced the launch of Physis Capital - its $50 million VC fund to invest in pre-Series A to Series B rounds in startups.