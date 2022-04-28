Some of the Best Startup Events to Attend in Europe This Summer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup events are a great way for founders or curious would-be founders to gin up attention — and maybe even investments. Interacting with potential partners, clients, investors, networkers, and leaders can give you a major leg up as you set out to create the next big thing.

There are a number of these events happening throughout Europe this spring and summer. Here are a few you should check out:

Big Data Tech Warsaw Summit | Warsaw, Poland | 26 - 28 April

This conference features presentations from experts within data-driven companies. Expect to engage with content in fields like artificial intelligence, data science, data engineering, and more. Workshops take place 26 April and the conference portion takes place the following two days. One day left! Find out more here.

TechChill | Riga, Latvia | 27 - 29 April

TechChill bills itself as “the main tech and startup event in the Baltics bridging the gaps in knowledge, skills, and network.” Per its website, it promises over 2,300 attendees, 300 startups, 200 investors, 100 media representatives, and 80 speakers. Speakers include Dr. Melissa Sassi, chief penguin at IBM Z, and angel investor Mantas Mikuckas, among many others, and the event will also be available for online attendance.

EU-Startups Summit | Barcelona, Spain | 12 - 13 May

This exclusive in-person summit promises attendees will encounter “many of Europe’s hottest startups” while learning from successful entrepreneurs in the region. Over 1,500 founders, enthusiasts, angel investors, media representatives, and more are expected to attend and the event offers a dedicated networking app to make sure connecting is easy and fruitful. There will even be a pitch competition and the finals will take place on the main stage among 15 teams chosen from over 1,300 applicants. Find out more here.

Wolves Summit | Warsaw, Poland | 24 - 27 May

The Wolves Summit, also held in Warsaw, is the largest tech event in Central and Eastern Europe, so you won’t want to miss it. Look out for its matchmaking platform, which helps attendees make worthwhile connections. Those attendees include corporations, tech talent, angel investors, and VC funds, so click here to learn more.

ViennaUp’22 | Vienna, Austria | 27 May - 3 June

This weeklong festival focuses on entrepreneurship and innovation, but the events are spread throughout the city of Vienna, so you’ll find all kinds of variety. The events are organized by various contributing partners from around the city’s startup ecosystem and some will be hosted virtually. Check here for more information.

Arctic15 | Helsinki, Finland | 7 - 8 June

Startups, businesses, and investors unite at Arctic15 to hear speakers and participate in workshops. The event boasts a famous “Deal Room” matchmaking service that connects attendees and gives them a chance to meet, negotiate deals, and get feedback from potential investors, partners, and employees in pre-booked, 20-minute meetings. It was founded on 15 principles, including deunicornization, entrepreneurship, and personal responsibility. Find out more here.

Viva Technology | Paris, France | 15 - 18 June

Whether attending in Paris or online, you’ll interact with business leaders, investors, researchers, and innovators with the goal of making positive change not only in business, but in society. There are over 26,000 on-site visitors, but the conference boasts a reach of 119 million across 149 countries. You’ll hear from Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales among others. Here’s the rundown.

Affiliate World Europe | Barcelona, Spain | 6 - 7 July

At Affiliate World, look out not only for speeches, but an exhibition floor full of innovators. You’ll network with over 4,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, 110 advertisers, and 150 affiliate networks, all from over 110 countries. After networking and learning, you will have access to happy hours and, the website promises, “an irresistible industry nightlife.”

sTARTUp Day | Tartu, Estonia | 25 - 26 August

Celebrate entrepreneurship at STARTUp Day, which bills itself as “the most startup-minded business festival.” It actually takes place over the course of three days in Estonia and will feature educational stage programs, seminars, pitching competitions, organized matchmaking, and even speed dating. The first day is dedicated to side events and networking parties, the second is centered on embracing innovation, and third is focused on embracing entrepreneurship. Find out more here.