How to correctly take advantage of social networks to boost your business

Social networks have become a powerful tool for companies and entrepreneurs to achieve wide visibility of their products or services. Data from 2021 estimates that 4.3 billion people use social networks , which represents more than half of the global population, which is estimated at 7.9 billion people. This undoubtedly shows that in this type of platform the possibilities of reaching the desired target audience are many.

For brands, today it is almost an obligation to use social networks within their business strategy, since on average users spend around two and a half hours per day on social platforms. However, in the process, certain important aspects must be taken into account in order to successfully establish a correct route that allows us to perfectly know the tastes and needs of the clients. Connecting with the audience is key.

The first step is to identify which of the current social networks your target is on . This is extremely necessary to know since currently the list of high consumption social networks is diverse, with platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Kwai, among others. You have to understand that in each of them your niche can vary a lot.

Here are some tips you should keep in mind so that your brand or business achieves a positive impact on social networks:

Create content with your audience in mind

As important as it is to maintain a constant rhythm of publications, the truth is that there is little point in creating content that is not in tune with your audience.

For best results, it is always completely necessary to know your client very well, their tastes and what aspects of your brand have caught their attention. This will allow you to design the indicated content, with the ideal language and the perfect tone that allows you to connect and create ties with that target audience.

what are you going to post for

Unlike what happens with personal profiles, when it comes to personal brands or ventures, it is important to be clear about the intention of each publication. Not only do you have to know what my audience wants, but also the objective of posting something.

Some of the questions to consider before publishing are: what reaction do I want to generate? What is the interaction I want? Why am I sharing this information?

Do not show all the time what you sell

We already talked about the importance of connecting and establishing a connection with the public. Therefore, it is important to be clear that not everything you publish has to be related to the products or services you sell. This will in no way help you retain your customers; on the contrary, it can cost you followers.

The brands that manage to reach the consumer's mind stand out from their competitors by sharing their philosophy and connecting with the human side. In your plan you should also include, for example, content related to the social commitment of the brand, in this way better connections are created than when only sharing what you want to sell.

listen to your customers

Communication is a fundamental part of any connection in social networks. Being attentive to resolving doubts, both before and after making sales, is the best message you can leave your customers.

Not only does it provide support and security so that they are encouraged to buy again, but it also has a positive impact so that the opinion of these third parties transmits confidence and tranquility to other people interested in your brand.

Track the impact of what you post

The correct way to know if you are doing a good job is to measure the impact of your publications. Most social networks offer deep metrics on how people have reacted to your posts, so a weekly review is necessary so you never lose sight of what your followers like the most, who are the people who they have reacted the best, and even what are the best times to post.

With all this data you can improve your work and create better content to generate a greater impact on social networks every day.

(About the author: Sergio Ramos Montoya is editor of the Social Geek site)