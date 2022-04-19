How This Real Estate Entrepreneur And Influencer Sets Gold Standard Approach On Selling Luxury Homes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alvaro Nuñez Alfaro is the founder and CEO of Super Luxury Group, a leading luxury real estate company that specializes on celebritizing and selling high-end properties through influencer marketing, crypto, NFTs and metaverse integrations.

The idea for Super Luxury Group came to fruition as Alvaro believes in the power of surrounding oneself with successful entrepreneurs from different areas in life. He loved to see who the disrupters are in leading industries and bring similar concepts to what he does in real estate. He was amongst the first ones to leverage influencer marketing in this industry by building a strong network of influencers to celebritize their luxury homes. This led to more opportunities that included luxury brand collaborations, exclusive home partnerships, HNWI clientele, and massive presence online.

He once said, “Attention is the most powerful currency – if people don’t know about you, they won’t work with you.” Therefore, their marketing strategy has always been to maximize the exposure through those who have larger platforms.

To trace the beginnings, Alvaro was born in Madrid, Spain and pursued an executive programme at Harvard after completing his MBA. He slowly built a team that now has over 100 global influencers and above 100 million audience reach. The approach was simple: to reach out to influencers through social media and invite them to stay at their most incredible properties in exchange for content/promotion.

This led to building a large team of influencers, partnering up with different home owners/brokers internationally, luxury brand collaborations, and hosting HNWIs to be part of the experience (which ultimately turned into home purchases). The influencer marketing industry is expected to reach $16.4 billion in 2022.

After building considerable brand recognition, they explored new markets and disrupted them in different ways: in this case through crypto, NFTs, and metaverse integrations. They were able to come up with a unique and innovative service that would unite both promising sectors, whilst acting as a digital broker themselves. They guide and help their real estate clients to enter the digital economy and virtual space.

In fact, Alvaro just recently spoke at the Miami NFT Week Conference on stage with other real estate gurus such as Grant Cardone, Daniel de la Vega, and Erik LaPlagia to share their knowledge on the emerging blockchain technology in real estate. The first thing that Alvaro noticed about the market is that people are ready and looking to deal in cryptocurrency. “A lot of people don’t have cash, they made their wealth in cryptocurrency and they want to make purchases with it.” Because of this, Alvaro sees trading homes via virtual platforms on the blockchain as the future of the real estate market and has set his company in the perfect position to be there through the periods of growth he sees coming their way. The Miami real estate market, in particular, shows no signs of slowing down, and its virtual currency market will only get bigger and more inclusive from here, to include more kinds of virtual currencies.

The key for SLG is to keep on building the foundation pillars: luxury homes, influencer/celebrities, luxury brands, and HNWIs. In order to do that, they continue building their real estate network, attending exclusive events internationally, creating curated collaborative content on social media, and further developing their virtual community to bring access to the NFTs and Metaverse space.

Alvaro recalls the most successful/satisfying moment in his career, “The day I was skydiving on a Tuesday morning while closing the largest sale of my career at the time ($22 million home sale)… This was definitely a “wow” moment that showed me that you can live life on your own terms, make the best out of it, and reach your craziest goals as long as you believe in yourself while taking control of your life.”

Becoming a successful entrepreneur is not easy, and one piece of advice that he would give to someone starting out is “to visualize the lifestyle you want to have and if your current “vehicle” is helping you get there. Once you have built that “vehicle” make sure to fill it up daily with passion and energy – don’t give up and keep on moving.”

Alvaro has dedicated his professional life to real estate and media. In the next five years, he might be seen running a luxury real estate TV show, hosting and giving speeches at large conferences, writing books that empower younger generations, being a mentor and role model for those who need help, and continuing travelling the world while connecting and helping powerful mindsets to make a positive impact.