Why a Digital Detox Should Be Included In Your Mental And Physical Health Regimens

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world where the real and the virtual are practically intertwined, and we remain logged on and plugged in constantly, the idea of a digital detox is becoming increasingly relevant and popular.

Handout L-R: Dr. Katie To and Lorraine P. Jordan

According to Dr. Katie To and Lorraine P. Jordan, while digital detoxing is essential for all of us, it may be especially beneficial for children and teens, as their growing brains are more susceptible to the detrimental effects of technology.

What Is a Digital Detox?

A digital detox, as Dr. Katie To explains, usually refers to a period during which you stop using all devices connected to the internet. While preventing addiction to digital devices, a detox helps in increasing interaction with others and reducing tech fatigue and the accompanying stress.

Besides this, Lorraine P. Jordan adds, a digital detox can help you maintain a balance between your exposure to both the real and virtual world, allowing you more time for physical exercise and experiencing the great outdoors. In simple terms, a digital detox helps you disconnect to reconnect.

Why is it Necessary to Do a Digital Detox?

Several recent studies show the adverse effects of online activity and digital content consumption on our physical and mental health. Here are some of the ways that excessive use of digital devices and technology can hurt you:

Technology Addiction Can Lead to Depression and Anxiety: Dr. Katie To finds it worrying that an increasing body of research now corroborates the correlation between this addiction and significantly higher instances of depression, insomnia, anxiety, and impulsive behavior, especially amongst the youth. Social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram harm self-esteem by inducing comparisons among users. The phenomenon of 'trolling' also ends up severely limiting free speech.

The Link Between Technology and ADHD in Teens: According to Lorraine P. Jordan, an American Medical Association study claims that teens consuming large quantities of digital content were twice more likely to develop ADHD symptoms. Over two years, the study found that teens with no prior symptoms ended up with visible signs of the disorder with frequent use of digital media.

Digital Media Consumption Eats Away at Our Physical Well-Being: Both Dr. Katie To and Lorraine P. Jordan agree to the well-known fact that excessive tech use results in sedentary behavior, as we spend long periods looking at a smartphone or in front of a screen. This affects sleep patterns, concentration levels, and our participation in outdoor activities, leading to many physical ailments.

In conclusion, it is safe to say that regularly 'switching off' from devices is a healthy way of restoring the natural order of things and is a practice that both Dr. Katie To and Lorraine P. Jordan swear by.