These Supplements Can Help Boost Your Health, Energy, and Overall Productivity

More than three out of four Americans take dietary supplements. Yet, while an overwhelming 96 percent say they have confidence in the safety and quality of vitamins and minerals, it's increasingly unclear how many of those additives are really doing the jobs.

Generic over-the-counter vitamins don't take your specific needs and goals into consideration, rather, offering a one-size-fits-all solution. Rootine steps in and fully customizes a daily multivitamin to fit your body’s specific needs. Rootine gets granular, formulating a customized multivitamin with carefully dosed micronutrients to perfectly suit your specific dietary needs and health goals, the company says.

It starts with gathering information about you through a simple online assessment. After learning about your meal habits, exercise, water consumption, and more, Rootine takes the process to the next level. You collect a fast, painless DNA sample and do a quick finger-prick blood test at home, then send your samples to Rootine so their experts can analyze and identify your specific genetic requirements and blood nutrient levels, the company says.

Rather than paying for the additional Rootine testing, customers can opt to forward recent blood work from their doctor's office or even genealogy results from services like Ancestry.com or 23andMe to use that data instead.

From there, Rootine puts the power of artificial intelligence to work, sorting through more than 700 trillion nutrient combinations to settle on the one best suited to your physiology, the company says. That unique formula is then packed into quick-acting microbeads, increasing your body's absorption of the materials and allowing for better distribution throughout your body.

With the Rootine app, customers can start tracking the benefits of these doses, monitoring their increased energy, decreased brain fog, heightened endurance, and improved immune system performance.

The rave reviews abound, and even professional athletes love Rootine. Three-time U.S. Ice Hockey Olympic medalist Brianna Decker is pleased with Rootine's impact, saying her customized blend makes her "feel more energized, stronger, and focused. I have a long road ahead of me and (I'm) glad Rootine is along for the ride."

You can track the impact of Rootine for yourself by heading over to their website, taking the simple quiz, doing your testing, then ordering your first shipment of your own personalized Rootine micronutrients.

