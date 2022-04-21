Packaging Company DCGpac Raises INR 11.45 Crore in Pre-Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

DCGpac, a Gurugram-based B2B packaging e-commerce platform, announced having raised a funding of INR 11.45 crore in pre-series A round. The investment round was led by prominent VCs Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns. The round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures.

Suresh Bansal, Founder, DCGpac

Present in the packaging industry for about 17 years, the company has expanded to over 12,000 zones in India, with a clientele of over 18,000 MSME customers. With the pre-series A fund, the company plans to build on its technology front, develop marketing channels, implement other growth initiatives, and manage the working capital requirements of the firm.

In a market yet to be completely explored by the startup ecosystem, DCGpac aims to solve the problem of inconsistent packaging quality, high need for variety, customization, value, and sustainable packaging solutions.

Suresh Bansal, founder, DCGpac says, “We are very excited by the scope and size of the opportunity in front of us. We will invest in technology to transform and scale our business significantly.”

Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Over time the packaging industry has evolved and so has DCGpac where the company not only focuses on offering a variety of products with a varied range of customization options but also ensures same-day shipping to large and MSME customers. With the current fundraise, the company further expects to scale their growth along with a major emphasis on technology development thus leveling the entire packaging process and making it seamless”.

