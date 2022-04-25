Score Lifetime Access to Microsoft Office and Eight Training Courses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite some pressure from Google, Microsoft Office remains the dominant option for office . It's been a stalwart for so long, it's almost a given to see on any resume. But many people have merely a basic understanding of Office's primary programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint and they don't use them anywhere except the office. In the world of remote work, you may want these programs on your personal computer and learn how to operate MS Office on an expert level.

Microsoft

You can check off both of those boxes with The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021.

This bundle is highlighted by Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021. This powerful office suite has everything you need to run a business from home, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You'll get them all available for instant delivery and download for a single PC.

All of the tools in MS Office 2021 have been redesigned to be as useful to designers looking to present their work as they are for data analysts working on business insights. With the ribbon-based user interface, it's easy to jump between all the available features, tools, and customizations in a seamless way to streamline your workflow.

In addition to Office, you'll also get eight courses ensuring you're up to snuff on each of the programs. You may know the basics of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but you'll learn what you need to know to become an advanced user. In addition, you'll learn how to improve communications with Teams and Outlook, and take a deep dive into some programs that may not be as familiar like Publisher and Access.

Make working from home that much easier. Right now, The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 is on sale for just $79.99.

