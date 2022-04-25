Elon Musk To Build High-Speed Hyperloop Project

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Boring Company, a tunnel construction services company founded by Elon Musk, aims to build a high-speed hyperloop.

“In the coming years, Boring Co will attempt to build a working Hyperloop. From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way of getting from one city centre to another for distance less than 2000 miles,” Elon Musk tweeted, on April 25. The tweet was a response to another tweet by World of Statistics, listing cities with worst traffic in the world.

Founded in 2016, The Boring Company raised $675 million in a Series C funding round on Wednesday that took its valuation up to $5.7 billion, according to reports.

“Underground tunnels are immune to surface weather conditions (subways are a good example), so it wouldn’t matter to Hyperloop if a hurricane was raging on the surface. You wouldn’t even notice,” Musk claimed in the tweet.

In 2013, Musk brought the idea of a transport system that could send passengers and cargo through a low-pressure tube at a speed of 700 miles per hour.

The Boring Company claimed in a statement that it recently won approval for a 29-mile tunnel network that connects 51 stations under Las Vegas. The Company called it as the largest subsurface transportation project which is capable of transporting 57,000 passengers per hour.

“As of now, the Company is focused on loop project and its line of machines designed to dig huge tunnel infrastructure projects in a matter of weeks. It will also increase hiring across engineering, operations and production,” said The Boring Company, in a statement.

Hyperloop is an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system for passenger and cargo, proposed as a concept by Elon Musk in 2013. According to Musk, various aspects of the Hyperloop have technology applications to other Musk’s interests, including surface transportation on Mars and electric jet propulsion.