'So Can I Reapply?': Man Tries to Get Job Back After Quitting as an April Fool's Joke

April Fool's Day may be long over but for some, the withstanding effects of taking the joke too far are most definitely not.

TikTok via @garrison9173 TikTok via @garrison9173

While most jokes that fall on the holiday are lighthearted pranks or teases, “joking” about quitting your job to your boss probably isn’t going to result in a lot of laughter.

One TikTok user is going viral for doing just that — and then shamelessly asking for his job back!

TikToker @Garrison9173 posted a video that begins with him walking into his boss’ office.

“I quit my job April 1st … and back up Monday for work,” the video text reads with a voiceover reading.

“I thought you were done, I thought you quit,” the man’s boss says before he tries to explain that it was an April Fool’s Day joke, much to his boss’ disbelief.

April Fool's fell on a Friday this year.

“No I left,” the man explains, saying that he told another co-worker that he would be back, before ending with “All’s good brother.”

Of course, commenters both employed and unemployed, had a field day with this one.

“Paperwork was done and sent by that time,” one commenter suggested. “He just lost a good employee and he know it by the look on his face.”

“I would never put my job on the line like that and leave and not come back till the next day,” mused another.

Several commenters pointed out the long, awkward pause that the man’s boss gives him when he comes back into the office claiming his resignation to be a joke, while others questioned why the man didn’t tell his employer he was joking on the same day.

“There’s always that one employee who you want to get rid of but they never have any reason for,” someone wrote. “You just gave them that reason.”

The TikToker followed up in his own comment section by saying he was now “unemployed” and posted a follow up video of him on the following Friday going to collect his paycheck.

To the shock and surprise of no one, he did not receive said paycheck.

His boss bluntly told him that the joke was on him before the TikToker desperately, albeit comically, asked “So can I reapply?”

The two videos combined have been viewed over 2.41 million times, with the initial April Fool’s video having been played around 2.1 million times itself with over 215,000 likes.

Newsweek reported that the man’s job upon the time of the “prank” was a high-rise window cleaner.

