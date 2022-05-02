AI-powered Interviewing Platform BarRaiser Raises $4.2 Million in Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BarRaiser, an AI-powered smart interviewing platform, today announced that it has raised $4.2 million in a seed found, led by 021 Capital and Global Founders Capital, with participation from other angel investors. The capital will be used to expand the company’s geographic presence and enable BarRaiser to scale its engineering and data science teams.

Unsplash

“With 30,000 technical interviews already under our belt, we are raising the bar on hiring. BarRaiser’s mission is to help companies hire exceptional talent faster, while conducting structured and fair interviews.” says Avinash Saxena, BarRaiser CEO and former founder of Roposo, a social video app. “We are working with 250+ leading tech companies and are seeing continuously growing demand across the globe. This financing round will help us expand our reach and make additional investments in technology that helps close the gap between talent and opportunity,” added Saxena.

BarRaiser’s AI-powered platform schedules candidate interviews around the clock, utilizing a global community of 800+ recognized experts from leading companies. Recruiters and hiring managers receive detailed assessment reports and recommendations, while job seekers enjoy a structured, personalized interviewing experience, the startup said in a statement.

It also claims that companies can subscribe to the standalone BarRaiser smart interview platform (SaaS) or add the Interview Expert Community support (BarRaiser+) option. Further, BarRaiser Global Score (BGS) – a proprietary data-driven scoring mechanism – mitigates bias and provides a strong tool for companies focussing on diversity, equality and Inclusion (DEI).

“In today’s hyper-competitive job market, being able to find the best-fit talent can make all the difference in the company’s success,” said Roel Janssen, partner, Global Founders Capital. “By adding unbiased, data-driven efficiency to the recruiting process, BarRaiser helps growth companies hire people who can innovate, challenge the status quo and contribute to growth," Janssen added.