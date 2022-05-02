5 Heart Healthy Fruits For The Summer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The current summer season is turning out to be particularly brutal with heat waves affecting several parts of India. This is one time of the year when it is essential to keep hydrated and avoid the heat when possible.

Photo by Sahand Babali on Unsplash

Diet plays an important part at this time, and fruits form an essential part of that plan. A daily intake of fruits not only make up for your lack of liquid intake, but is also a healthy and nutritious substitute for junk foods which you might binge eat during your hunger pangs.

Here are five fruits which are important for consumption during summers and at the same time are good for the heart:

1. Watermelon

Over 90 per cent of watermelon is water and the fruit contains essential nutrients such as potassium and lycopene that are good for the heart. And yes, it makes for a great Insta worthy picture!( since everyone has turned into a food blogger nowadays)

2. Mango

Mangoes contain fibre, potassium and various vitamins. Its also known for its benefits of improving hair and aids in digestion.

3. Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, goji berries…it seems one is spoilt for choice! They contain flavonoids which have strong anti-oxidant properties. Include a mixture of berries in your diet to improve heart and your overall health.

4. Papaya

Papayas have high level of antioxidants and hence can help in reducing the prevalence of heart disease. They are also good for keeping your cholesterol in check. Along with this, the fruit is good for digestion and reduces inflammation. They may also help in certain serious inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and asthma.

5. Peaches

Peaches can help lower cholesterol and high blood pressure, according to certain studies. They also help in digestion, as they contain both soluble and insoluble fibre. Peaches also contain plant-based polyphenols and prebiotics which can cut down inflammation, in turn reducing the risk of diabetes, Alzheimer’s and cancer.