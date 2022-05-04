Signature Global Raises INR 400 Crore From HDFC Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Signature Global, a housing real estate company, has raised INR 400 crore from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund. The fund raised will be utilized for land acquisition and development of affordable housing projects in Haryana with the government’s mission of ‘Housing for All’. Signature Capital is primarily focused on the development of affordable housing projects in the National Capital Region.

Company handout

“We have strong credentials for providing value homes at affordable prices to our customers. HDFC Capital’s investment is a significant achievement for us as it reposes faith in our execution capabilities. We further aim to redefine the current conventions of Indian real estate developments,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global.

The company promotes the concept of creating sustainable real estate projects with the best-in-class amenities for the customers. It has received IGBC Gold certifications along with EDGE green building certifications, claimed by the company in a statement.

According to a statement, in the last 7 to 8 years, Signature Global has launched 30 housing projects, mainly in Gurugram. The company has also launched commercial projects, including a shopping mall in Ghaziabad.

Real estate sector in India, reportedly, is expected to reach $1 trillion in market size by 2030, from $200 billion in 2021. Foreign investments in the commercial real estate sector were at $10.3 billion from 2017 to 2021.