Elon Musk Changes His Avatar To The Image Of An NFT From The Bored Ape Yacht Club Collection

When Elon Musk says something, the world pays attention. Also when you change your avatar on your Twitter account. Yesterday the richest man in the world replaced the image he had with a collage of the famous NFT's (non-fungible tokens), Bored Ape Yacht Club . In addition, he uploaded a post in which he says: "I don't know... it seems a bit expendable." As expected, speculation began.

Shutterstock

Valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, the NFT's in the monkeys' collection are highly sought after among artists and celebrities. Among the figures who own at least one piece of the 10,000 in the collection are Madonna , Jimmy Falon, Paris Hilton, Neymar, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Eminem, Tom Brady, Ben Simmons, Justin Bieber and Marshmellow, among many others. A common practice among owners is to use the NFT as a profile picture . The fact that Musk has put up a collage (with the image of monkey number #5809 in the center) has prompted a series of unanswered questions: is Elon the owner of that piece? Are you interested in investing in NFT's companies? What about the metaverse? Is there any relationship between Musk and Yuga Labs , the company that created the pieces?

His tweet has more than 2,800 comments in which users ask him and give their opinion about NFTs. Some criticize him for simply recording an image to use on his profile, rather than actually purchasing the piece; others toy with the idea that he can send a monkey's NFT to the moon; there are those who give you advice on how to acquire the digital pieces.

So far there are no answers, but soon Elon Musk will say something else: he knows that the world is listening to him.