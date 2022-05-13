Weekend Watch: Here's What You Can See On Netflix And Amazon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With temperatures soaring everywhere, the ideal thing to do over the weekend is to stay in in and make good use of those air conditioners. And while you cool off, check out some of these series and movies which have just released on various OTT platforms. Its a varied choice, so you get to decide between World War 2, unconventional romance tales and the twists in legal cases.

1. Operation Mincemeat

Operation Mincemeat is a 2022 war movie directed by John Madden. Based on Ben Macintyre's book on the British Operation Mincemeat during the Second World War, the movie stars Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Colin Firth, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs.

With the objective of capturing Sicily, two British Intelligence officers disguise an anonymous dead person as an officer of the Royal Marines (yes, Satish Shah and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron does come to mind). Their aim is to put secret files with him which show that the target is Greece and then make him wash up on the shores of Spain. In the hopes that Germans would fall for their trick, Britain waits with fingers crossed to see what actually happens. Released on Netflix on May 11.

2. Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai is a compilation of tales about love, longing, losing someone and other similar themes, which don’t fall into the typical run of the mill narration of romance and life in Mumbai, but that’s what you get when you have an ensemble of directors like Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.

Each film is about 45 minutes, and star Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Naseeruddin Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Tanuja, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, Dolly SinghChitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi.

Age difference in love, a designer looking to settle down and the struggles of writing a book and staying in a marriage are some of themes that you get to see, all real stories when it comes to living in maximum city. And out of all the performances a surprise welcome return to the screen is Sarika, which movie goers of the 80s will especially appreciate. Released today on Amazon Prime.

3. The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal TV drama created by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, based on The Brass Verdict (2008 novel) by Michael Connelly. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles based defense attorney in Los Angeles whose quirk is that he works out of a Lincoln Town Car instead of a proper office. After his partner dies, it falls upon his shoulders to handle the entire company and critical cases, which include a risky murder trial. Released on Netflix on May 13.