Portable ECG Maker Agatsa Raises INR 125 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agatsa, a medtech company in the cardiac problem diagnostic segment, has raised INR 125 million to grow business operations and expand the product-line. The company aims to revolutionize the cardiac care industry in India. Agatsa has innovated the pocket 12-Lead ECG device which is used to diagnose cardiac problems. Padma Bhushan Dr. Ramakant Panda, Padmashri Dr. Tejas Patel, Dr. Ashish Parikh and industry veterans invested INR 125 million in the company.

Company handout

“This is our fourth round of funding and we intend to grow our footprints in international markets along with growing rapidly in domestic market aggressively with this funding,” said Neha and Rahul Rastogi, co-founders, Agatsa.

The company has been aggressively expanding its B2B collaborations with hospitals, digital health firms, diagnostic labs and local clinics. The key task of the company is to make affordable pocket-sized ECG machines and other devices accessible to each household and every nook and corner of the country. It is also gearing up for expansion in the US and European markets, according to a statement given by the company.

Founded in 2015 by Neha and Rahul Rastogi, Agatsa is a B2C medtech brand in India which aims to revolutionize the cardiac care industry in India. For rapid assessment of cardiac health, Agatsa provides AI and IOT driven platform called ‘SanketLife’. Being sold globally, SanketLife devices are patented and more than 1.5 lakh ECGs have been conducted in the past 2 years, claimed the company in a statement.

“With SanketLife, everyone can easily track the advent of lifestyle illness from the comfort of their homes and receive consultation from top cardiologists. We are excited to partner with SanketLife in their effort to alleviate lifestyle illnesses,” said Shaival Desai, Investor and member of Desai family office.

According to reports, the market size of the medical technology sector across India is projected to be approximately $50 billion. It is highly fragmented with limited indigenous manufacturing and imports over 75 per cent of the estimated $2.75 billion market.