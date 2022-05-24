Get Your Inbox Under Control with Mailman

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs may be all about having a growth mindset, but that attitude certainly doesn't apply to your inbox. Instead, most people are trying hard to get to inbox zero, a task that seems nearly impossible in today's age of spam and overcommunication.

Mailman

If you're in need of some better email management to help you make better use of your time, check out Mailman Email Manager. Ranked a #5 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, Mailman has earned great reviews from the likes of TechCrunch and The American Reporter.

The goal of Mailman is to shield you from unimportant emails. It plugs straight into Gmail, Apple Mail, Spark, Mailbird, Polymail, or Superhuman so you don't need to switch email apps and risk losing customizations or features and gives you a host of tools to get your email under control. You can block emails from senders you've never emailed with before, block newsletters, limit notifications, and mitigate other distractions.

If you do want to make sure some things get through, you can add important senders, domains, or keywords to the VIP list, allowing those messages to bypass filters so you still see what you need to. You can also set up a 'Do Not Disturb' mode for certain periods of time or set Mailman up to manage emails and deliver them at hourly intervals so you're only looking at emails at times that work for you. It's a seamless way to maximize your productivity.

With a Mailman Lite Plan, you'll be able to set up custom deliveries and Do Not Disturb periods, see your activity logs, snooze your inbox, and get unlimited email reviews. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Mailman Email Manager for 76 percent off $300 at just $69.99. Upgrade to a Standard Plan for 66 percent off $600 at just $199.99.

Prices subject to change.