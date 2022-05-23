Jobizo Raises $500,000 To Expand Healthcare Recruitment Platform

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gurugram-based Jobizo, a digitized workforce aggregator platform that offers on-demand recruitment opportunities in the Indian healthcare sector, has secured a funding of $500,000 in the seed round.

The round was led by Aroa Ventures and saw participation from VeritasX and other angel investors. Jobizo plans to utilize these funds for hiring and marketing processes and expansion in other Indian cities, said a statement, adding, the platform is planning to raise another round of funding in the next four to six months.

Currently, the Indian healthcare recruitment sector is primarily dependent on traditional recruitment processes, which are inadequate on several counts. “Jobizo is on a mission to reduce the huge workforce gap in our healthcare ecosystem. With this funding amount, we are planning to build the required infrastructure to support the growing demands of the healthcare industry. We are trying to create a welcoming environment for the workforce that can help in efficiently minimizing the skills gap in the healthcare industry,” said Naveen Trehan, co-founder and chairman, Jobizo.

The Indian healthcare sector will see robust growth in the next three to four years and will become an attractive employment generator just like the country's IT sector, Prathap C Reddy, founder chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, told The Economic Times earlier this month. "I believe there will be a requirement of 30-40 million healthcare professionals by 2025. 80 per cent will go abroad and 20 per cent will (meet) domestic demand," he said.

Indeed, the healthcare industry has been growing at an annual rate of about 22 per cent in India since 2016 and is expected to reach $372 billion in 2022, according to a report by Niti Aayog. As per estimates by the National Skill Development Corporation, healthcare can generate 2.7 million additional jobs in the country between 2017 and 2022, adding more than 500,000 new jobs every year.

“With the demand for healthcare professionals in India increasing and the general shortfall in qualified healthcare professionals, it is imperative that innovative solutions such as Jobizo help bridge the gap. A large percentage of healthcare professionals become inactive due to family and life-stage commitments. Jobizo’s deep understanding of the industry and its product offering solves this; now healthcare professionals can earn money on their own schedule. We are delighted to be supporting the Jobizo team's vision,” said Gaurav Gulati, managing partner, Aroa Venture Partners.

Founded in 2021, Jobizo aims to shorten the skills gap of three million healthcare professionals in India by becoming a one-stop solution for all the healthcare staffing needs—locum, temporary or permanent—of the country, said the statement. The platform does not charge any fee from users to help them find jobs through its application.