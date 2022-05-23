Hustlers Hospitality Acquires Majority Stake In My Cloud Kitchen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hustlers Hospitality, a cloud kitchen franchise firm, has bought a 31 per cent stake in My Cloud Kitchen, a cloud kitchen consulting firm, offering an end-to-end support to aspiring foodpreneurs with core services such as brand designing, kitchen setup, licensing, marketing and franchise solutions to dark kitchen and QSR businesses.

Company handout

“This strategic investment helps to expand the operations of both the businesses, Hustlers Hospitality and My Cloud Kitchen, and serve the cloud kitchen market in a better way by taking leverage of our existing clientele,” said Krunal Oza, founder and CEO, Hustlers Hospitality.

My Cloud Kitchen owns in-house delivery brands such as Senorita Margherita, Pancake Station, Monk Momo, New York Sandwich and Omg Churros across 19 outlets in India. It also assists existing restaurants and catering firms in creating cloud kitchen brands that serve multiple cuisines with multiple brands, as per the company’s statement.

Hustlers Hospitality is a cloud kitchen company with more than 36 brands of cloud kitchens and QSR brands with more than 400 internet restaurants. It provides consumers with flavor, convenience, speed and flexibility, according to the statement. The food and beverage consulting expertise will provide the assistance to set up the business.