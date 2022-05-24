Actor Kriti Sanon Launches Fitness Startup 'The Tribe'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Actor Kriti Sanon has cofounded the startup, ‘The Tribe’ along with Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl. The company offers virtual products like workshops and specific diet plans.

On Twitter, the actor said, “Eight years ago, I started my journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry with the help of people who believed in me and gave me wings to fly! Today, 8 yrs later, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an entrepreneur …as we launch our Passion Project The Tribe.”

On Instagram, she gave further details about her wellness brand, “Thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project ‘The Tribe’. I discovered my personal fitness journey post MIMI when I had to shed the 15 kilos I had put on for the film and we hit a lockdown where gyms were shut.”

Sanon added, “Robin, Karan and Anushka became a huge part of this journey of mine and made me realise that to stay fit, all you need is motivation, the right guidance and someone who can make workouts fun for you no matter where you are.”

The app shall be launching by the end of 2022.

“We at The Tribe believe in motivating you to become the best and the fittest version of yourself- Be it with in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with some of the coolest, youngest & fittest trainers who will not only push your limits but also make workouts super fun! Also excited to announce that we will be launching The Tribe App later this year which will give you access to anything and everything to do with Fitness and Mindfulness no matter where you are,” the post stated.