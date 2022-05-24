Jovian Secures $1.5 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jovian, a data science and machine learning focused edtech startup, has raised $1.5 million in Seed funding, led by Multiply Ventures along with the participation of Y Combinator, Better Capital and angel investors such as Kunal Shah (founder, CRED), Phanindra Sama (co-founder, redBus), Aprameya Radhakrishna (co-founder, Koo) Aakrit Vaish (co-founder and CEO) among others. The fund raised will be used to expand the team of data science experts to enhance the curriculum and provide mentorship to the growing student base. The company also plans to grow their engineering team and engage their data science community through courses, competitions and learning resources.

Pexels

“There is a large and growing demand for data science talent around the world and University programs have not been able to keep up. So, we have created a 6-month part time job-oriented data science training program for working professionals to help fill this gap,” said Aakash N.S, co-founder and CEO, Jovian.

Data science jobs are expected to grow globally to 25 million by 2025 and large portion of these jobs is expected to come from India. In the future, Jovian plans to offer programs for data engineering, deep learning and ML engineering, as per company’s statement.

“There is a massive shortage of data science talent globally and it’s doubling every 2 years. Jovian solves this by upskilling industry professionals into data science professionals to reduce this massive gap. Upskilling is a continuous process and it is a core tenet of our investment strategy at Multiply Ventures,” said Raveen Sastry, founding partner, Multiply Ventures.

The company offers several free beginner-friendly courses and has a fast-growing community of over 200,000 users from more than 180 countries. The companies hiring from Jovian includes Decathlon, Deutsche Bank, Octro Citizens, Spinny, Arka Ventures and Axilor Ventures among others, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2019 by Aakash N S and Siddhant Ujjain, Jovian’s flagship data science and machine learning bootcamp helps working professionals inprogramming or analytics make a career transition to data science.