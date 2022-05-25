OMTV Raises INR 4 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

OMTV, the OTT network to showcase content pertaining to Indian Sanatan Culture, has secured INR 4 million in Seed funding. Raj Kumar Jalan and Subhash Jalan led the funding. The fund raised will be used to cover the operational cost and ramp up the production of original content.

“We are a group of passionate people who wanted to offer content close to our cultural roots. Partnering with Raj Kumar Jalan and Subhash Jalan puts us in a strong position and will enable us to make more interesting stories and connect with a larger viewer base,” said Nitin Jai Shukla, founder, OMTV.

OMTV app is available on both Android and iOS and has been associated with short video apps Chingari and Josh. It has clocked more than 100 million views and one lakh followers on these apps. It has also collaborated with Magic Box Animation studios, claimed by the company in a statement.

“Our investment in OMTV is predicated on the thesis that OMTV will be the game changer. There is a lot of pure entertainment content out there, but OMTV will be the first platform that would combine knowledge, wisdom, values and morals with entertainment. We are very excited and look forward to OMTV scaling heights in years to come,” said Subhash Jalan, Investor.

OMTV was launched during the pandemic that delivers content related to Indian culture. It features a range of contents from mythology, history, education and similar genres. There is a great demand for content that can inform and educate people about the correct values through entertainment.