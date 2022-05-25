Meta And Kalaari Capital Partner To Scale India's Early-stage Invested Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

US-based Meta has partnered with leading venture capitalist (VC) fund Kalaari Capital to upskill and scale young, invested businesses by providing them with timely business skilling support.

The partnership is a part of Meta’s VC Brand Incubator Initiative, which is an industry-first program for building the ecosystem for small business growth in the country along with leading VC funds. The program is geared towards providing young, invested businesses with timely business and digital skills and customized training to improve key profitability levers, such as new customer acquisition, reach and brand engagement.

“The VC Brand Incubator program is geared towards unlocking the potential of small businesses in India by enabling early-stage, invested businesses to scale rapidly. As part of this initiative, Meta has partnered with India’s largest VC funds and in the last three years some of India’s fastest growing startups have been a part of this program. We are thrilled to now partner with Kalaari Capital that has been instrumental in the growth journey of many startups,” said Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta.

“Indian startups are powerful agents of economic growth and social change. I’m incredibly excited by their potential to drive India’s progress as a global epicenter for innovation. As startups scale, they need to leverage several tools and platforms like Meta to support their growth. We are delighted to partner with Meta’s VC Brand Incubator, as we look to collectively enable this digital ecosystem and turbocharge the growth of our early-stage companies,” said Vani Kola, founder and managing director, Kalaari Capital.

Under the VC Brand Incubator Initiative, in a span of 36 months since its inception, Meta claims to have tied up with 16 VC funds, including Kalaari Capital, and successfully skilled, trained, and mentored more than 500 small businesses at various stages of their growth journey.

As part of this special edition of VC Brand Incubator initiative with Kalaari Capital, Meta is going to have several young, invested businesses from emerging sectors such as ed-tech, social commerce, gaming, and fin-tech, among others participate in the initiative, said the statement.