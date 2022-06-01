Relax and Recover Nightly with This Compression Massage Sleeve

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Life as an entrepreneur is stressful. You're constantly juggling so many different responsibilities and projects and spending so much time on your feet, you often run out of time to relax. Maybe you're planning a big vacation to catch up on time this summer but you don't have to spend that kind of money to give yourself a break. You can give your legs the rejuvenation they need every single night with the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve.

LifePro Fitness

This massager sleeve is like something you might find at a Sharper Image in the mall. You know, when you walk in and suddenly realize you've spent an hour getting an incredible massage before walking out without buying anything. The Thrive X includes six massage modes and three intensity levels to give you a personalized, targeted massage every single night, regardless of what you need. The remote control buttons let you toggle massage modes, intensity, and heat level — all clearly observable on the LCD screen.

The compression massager uses air compression therapy to improve poor circulation and supports your vein. Plus, with three heat levels, it can help alleviate pain and soreness in your calves and feet. Whether you're looking for something to help you relax and recover after a long day on your feet or you want a compression massager to prime you for tough workouts, the Thrive X meets the bill. It can even promote faster healing and reduce inflammation after injuries to help you recover faster.

Treat yourself to a rejuvenating massage whenever you want one. Right now, you can get the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve for just $68.99 (reg. $119) when you use promo code THRIVE11 at checkout. That's much less than a ticket to Bora Bora.

Prices subject to change