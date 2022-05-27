Most spectators who went to see Tiger Woods compete at the PGA Championship last Friday watched with phones in hand, so determined to capture the event that they were willing to be separated from it by their screens. But one man stood apart from the crowd, not only because he wasn't recording the scene, but also because he had another notable item in his hand — a can of . Michelob Ultra, to be exact.

The image was quickly shared on Twitter. "No cell phone. Just a man watching Tiger with a Michelob Ultra," one user wrote.

No cell phone. Just a man watching Tiger with a Michelob Ultra.

Who is the Michelob Ultra guy and why is he trending?

On Tuesday, Michelob Ultra was finally able to track down their accidental PGA Championship icon: Mark Radetic of Missouri. "We found #TheMichelobGuy. As you can imagine, Mark was hard to reach," the brand tweeted.

"[The photo] really took off because everybody was on their cam except me, and I was holding a Michelob Ultra," Radetic told St. Louis's KMOV.

Little else has been made public about Radetic. KMOV notes he now lives in the Kansas City Area though he grew up in St. Louis; Radetic also has "the Budweiser Clydesdales on the wall" and is "a happy man," according to the publication.

What's next for the Michelob Ultra guy, and where do I get a Michelob Ultra tee shirt?

“[Michelob Ultra] said they want to do an ad campaign around it," Radetic told KMOV. "Ultra has offered to give me, as they said, copious amounts of Ultra.”

Michelob Ultra released a 15-second ad playing off the moment, and has already started churning out associated Michelob Ultra merch. On Anheuser-Busch's ShopBeerGear.com, you can snag yourself a cotton Michelob Ultra Guy Tee or preorder a Michelob Ultra Guy Hat. Both cost $25.

And there's the potential for more related products: The brand has teased a Michelob Ultra Guy beer can, even posting potential mockups on Twitter and asking users for their color preferences.

The brand has teased a Michelob Ultra Guy beer can, even posting potential mockups on Twitter and asking users for their color preferences.

Though it's unclear what the terms were for the use of Radetic's image, the Michelob Ultra guy himself seems pretty happy with the outcome.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think standing there watching Tiger Woods hit a shot and me holding a beer that it would turn into this," Radetic told the 73rd Hole podcast.

