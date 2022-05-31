Grid Raises $700,000 In Funding Round Led By IAN

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Grid, a no-code data and operations management platform, has raised $700,000 in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN). The round also witnessed participation from Jaideep Mehta, KRS Jamwal, Pramod Jajoo and Shalil Gupta. The company intends to utilize the fresh fund to expand its sales and marketing efforts across the target markets and strengthen its product suite. It will also focus on bringing in the right talent as it scales up.

"Most of the asset-heavy industries constantly generate operational data which can drive efficiency. Starting as a no-code operations management platform, we envision Grid as the essential operational layer that brings together people and device data to create ESG-focused operations. We are delighted with this partnership and aim to use it to expand our operations further," said Udit Poddar, CEO and co-founder, Grid.

Grid is currently operating across different markets. In 2020, the platform received a seed funding of $150,000 from Startup-O Ventures. The company plans to launch a marketplace for apps for the operational management built in collaboration with industry experts. It also aims to expand its international footprint in the FY22-23, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are excited to partner with Grid. They have demonstrated the ability to build a high-performance in under-served sectors such as mining and infrastructure, while at the same time developing easy-to-use technology that provides rapid ROI to their customers," said Jaideep Mehta, Investor, IAN.

Founded in 2017 by Aayush Agrawal, Udit Poddar, Shreyansh Jain and Shaurya Poddar, with a vision to bring the data management practices from leading tech companies to traditional ones, the no-code B2B SaaS platform is driving efficiency in the industries that are the center of a sustainable future.

IAN is a large business angel network with close to 500 members across the world which includes successful entrepreneurs and dynamic CEOs. As per reports, the network is sector-agnostic and has funded startups across 19 sectors in India and 7 other countries growing global footprint companies.