Amazon To Develop New Consumer Robotics Software Development Centre In India

Amazon, ecommerce platform, has announced that it will open a new consumer robotics software development centre in Bengaluru. The Indian centre will help Amazon's international robotics division that launched its first robot Astro, which is designed to help customers with tasks like home monitoring and keeping in touch with family.

"Last year, we unveiled our first consumer robot, but certainly will not be our last. This news consumer robotics software development centre will help our growing consumer robotics division and attract top talent to work on world-class technology products," said Ken Washington, vice president, consumer robotics, Amazon, in a statement.

According to the statement, the company has announced to host a special virtual event for the public and media on June 3 to inaugurate the new Amazon consumer robotics centre in the Silicon Valley.

"India is an innovation hub and having the centre here will help amazon to create a better consumer robotics experience for customers worldwide," Washington added.

Astro comes with in-built Alexa and uses advance navigation technology to find its way around home. The user can remotely send Astro to check on specific rooms, people or things and can get alerts if Astro detects an unrecognized person or certain sounds.

"Turn off mics, cameras and motion with one press of a button and use the Astro app to set out of bounds zones to let Astro know where it is not allowed to go," as per Amazon's statement.

Launched in 2021, Astro brings together new advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology and voice and edge computing in a package that is designed to be helpful and convenient.

According to reports, consumer robotics market size is valued at $5.17 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $41.78 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.83 per cent, from 2021 to 2028.