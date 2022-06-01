Enterprise Messaging Platform Slack Launches in India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Slack has officially launched in India. The enterprise messaging platform aims to help Indian companies navigate the transition to a hybrid workplace by establishing a digital headquarters ("Digital HQ').

Unsplash

Adopting Slack as a Digital HQ allows Indian companies to connect their teams, tools, customers, and partners in a digital place that's fast, flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world, the company said in a statement. It also added that a Digital HQ allows work to flow, breaking down communication and collaboration silos, internally and externally; automates tasks that take away time from deep, meaningful work; and enables new, flexible ways of working, striking the right balance between synchronous and asynchronous.

Slack has users in over 150 countries globally. In India, it has been operating for four years, establishing a product engineering team in Pune in 2018 following the company's acquisition of Astro. The Slack India team has since grown to include a go-to-market function in the last year, and now has over 120 employees across four offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and Gurgaon.

In July 2021, Salesforce.com completed the acquisition of Slack Technologies, Inc. for $27.7 billion.

Indian companies such as Zomato, Dreamsports, Freecharge, Razorpay, Meesho and many more are relying on Slack to drive their businesses forward.

"With the pivot towards remote working, multiple apps and systems were a huge hindrance to productivity and collaboration. We are glad to have Slack as a partner where everything happens in one channel, and what used to take a couple of days is now resolved in a matter of hours," said Shikhar Saxena, Group Product Manager, Meesho.