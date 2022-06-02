Gupshup Acquires OneDirect To Enable Superior Omnichannel Conversational Engagement

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gupshup has announced the acquisition of OneDirect, the omnichannel, AI-enabled, customer service platform of choice for major brands in India, South East Asia and the Middle East.

The acquisition strengthens Gupshup's suite of conversational solutions and enables superior omnichannel conversational engagement with a powerful and flexible live agent assist solution that can scale to thousands of agents with configurable workflows, integrations with existing CRM and helpdesk systems, said a statement.

The live agent assist solution works seamlessly with chatbot automation solutions to provide the best customer experience on-demand, 24/7 and in customer's choice of channel and language, added the statement.

"Customer support is being transformed with conversational experiences that deliver instant, personalized experiences using both automated and manual solutions across a range of messaging channels. Businesses are using these solutions at scale to dramatically increase customer delight and reduce support cost," said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

"OneDirect, with their proven leadership in helping leading brands transform omni-channel customer service, is a valuable addition to our Conversational Engagement Platform. We welcome OneDirect to the Gupshup family," added Sheth.

"We are excited to join the Gupshup family and look forward to building more efficient and personalized conversational experiences. Gupshup's advanced AI capabilities combined with Onedirect's robust customer service and engagement platform will provide businesses the ability to reinvent customer experience," said Vishrut Chalsani, co-founder and CEO, OneDirect.

Gupshup enables better customer engagement through conversational messaging and claims to power over 7 billion messages per month. Across verticals, thousands of large and small businesses in emerging markets use Gupshup to build conversational experiences across marketing, sales and support. Gupshup's carrier-grade platform provides a single messaging API for 30+ channels, a rich conversational experience-building tool kit for any use case and a network of emerging market partnerships across messaging channels, device manufacturers, ISVs and operators, according to the statement.