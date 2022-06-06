Apple Reveals Long-Awaited Edit and Unsend Features to iMessage
The new features will be a first for the tech giant, set to debut on iOS 16.
Apple's coveted WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) is underway.
The keynote began at 1 p.m. PST in Cupertino, California, with the conference set to reveal what the tech behemoth has in the product and software pipeline, something that makes headlines each year when exciting new features and launches are announced.
One of the most troubling (and anxiety-inducing) features of all Apple iOS systems has long been the inability to alter an iMessage once it's sent into the ether.
Whether it's a message you regret sending or sent in error, or an important message that you fumbled with a misspelling or missed detail, sending any sort of erroneous message can be a less-than-pleasant experience.
Revealed on Monday, Apple has shared that in its latest software update (iOS 16), iMessage will now not only have an edit button, but an unsend option as well, something that's a complete game changer for the company and iMessage senders everywhere.
The newest update will also let users mark a message as unread even after it's been opened.
"These three features are going to make a big difference in how you use messages every single day," Apple's software engineering SVP Craig Federighi explained.
You can watch Apple's WWDC here.
