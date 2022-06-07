Sonu Sood Launches His Own Social Media App. But What Is It?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On June 7 at a north Mumbai hotel, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood announced the launch of Explurger, a made in India, new-age social media app for the world. Explurger is an AI powered intuitive social media app that lets users connect and share their moments with friends and family online. While Sood is a co-founder, Jitin Bhatia is the founder and CEO.

The app is available on Android and iOS devices and users can create an account for free and immediately start sharing photos and videos with friends and family. Sood is an avid traveller, and said that he teamed up with Jitin to put India through Explurger on the global map.

But what differentiates this app from the others in the market? It is the first social media app that offers rewards to its users for being active on the platform. It also gamifies the user experience. The more the user engages, the higher the Explurger level goes, resulting in more recognition on the platform. It is the only social media app that automatically creates a personalized travelogue for each user. Every time a user creates a post or Explurge-in, the app's Artificial Intelligence updates the travelogue, so every mile, city, country, pub, club gets added to it.

"I was looking at one of social media accounts and checking if I could spot how many times I've been to a particular place, like South Africa or Mumbai or Bangalore. In spite of checking in online to the various coffee shops and restaurants, there wasn't any travelogue which was created. Which is when I thought of creating an app where the AI gets all these facts together. Sonu has been a friend for a long time and during the pandemic we kept discussing what both of us were doing. We saw gaps in the market, and wanted to make an app that is made in India but for the world," said Bhatia.

Half a million users from across 40 countries are already on the Beta version of Explurger App.